Sisi Rondina raises P52k for barangay Luz’s frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For all her volleyball exploits, no one can question Cherry “Sisi” Rondina’s stature in Philippine women’s volleyball. And in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the petite Cebuana spiker has proven that she too has a heart as huge as her volleyball talent.

Rondina shared with CDN Digital updates about her project to solicit support for the frontliners in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, Cebu City which has earned the ignominious tag as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cebu.

Through her Facebook page, Rondina said that since Sunday, when she and some of her teammates from UST initiated a fund-raising drive to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontliners in the aforementioned barangay, they have already raised P52,000 as of April 22.

Rondina told CDN Digital that they have put up for bidding a total of 6 jerseys. Her jersey alone was sold at P9,000.

“Sa karon naka raise meg 52k and naa pa mey 12 na jersey ipa bid. Goal namo nga modako ang amoa funds para daghan me mapalit,” said Rondina.

The total amount also includes donations from some private individuals and groups who wanted to extend their help for the frontliners in Barrio Luz.

“Naa pay mga nag donate thru BDO and good thing naay mga taw manghatag ug materials for the face shields,” she added.

Rondina told CDN Digital that they have not yet turned over the PPEs but would do so as soon as the PPEs are ready.

Some of Rondina’s former teammates from UST who donated their jerseys included Mark Nonoy, Imee Hernandez, Milena Alessandrini, Renz Abando, and Ysa Jimez. /rcg