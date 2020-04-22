Papaya is a superfruit you need to include in your diet

The papaya fruit or also known as ‘pawpaw’ in other countries has several nutritional benefits.

Aside from its delicious and sweet taste, papaya is a great source of Vitamins A and C.

Recent research has shown that papaya is more than just a sweet treat, it also has helpful benefits for our health and body.

Due to its high fiber content, papaya can even aid digestion. In this article, CDN Digital has compiled other amazing benefits of papaya.

Acid reflux

Papayas are low in acid and are packed with carotenes and vitamin C.

The enzyme in papaya called papain is known to help with digestion.

Proteolytic enzymes and fiber content found in papaya is a good source of short-chain fatty acids.

The sweet tropical fruit, with its papain enzymes, does not only help improve digestion but also reduces heartburn.

Skin problems

The juice of papaya leaves contain rich content of vitamin C and A, it boosts skin health and gives our skin a healthier and radiant glow.

The papaya’s karpain compounds check the growth of excess micro-organisms, cleanses the skin of the toxins, and at the same time protects against skin problems like pimples, freckles and more.

Since fiber in the fruit cleanses the body internally of any toxins, eating raw papaya often will also help skin acne blemishes and pigmentation.

This could be a valid reason why we love using papaya soap and lotion.

Hair problems

Papaya leaf extract can help fight dandruff and other hair problems.

Applying the extract to the scalp can remove excess oil, dirt, and grime.

Papaya can also be your remedy to cure dandruff and an itchy scalp. The papaya’s leaf extract balances out the moisture and oil on your scalp, which makes it less prone to dryness.

The seeds of the papaya can also help reduce dandruff when used in a hair pack. Its anti-fungal properties help in controlling and preventing dandruff.

Menstrual problems

Papaya is a natural solution for painful menstrual cramps.

The leaf juice of papaya will work wonders to ease the menstrual flow and reduce the pain.

Papayas are recommended to women who have painful and irregular periods. Its papain enzyme helps regulate and eases the flow of blood during menstruation.

According to studies, drinking papaya leaf juice also brings down PMS (premenstrual syndrome) symptoms.

The potent healing properties of the fruit balances hormones and regulate menstruation cycles.

Eye problems

Papaya was found out to be very effective with premature aging.

It doesn’t just help the body digest consumed food, but the antioxidant in the fruit also protects the eyes from age-related macular degeneration that leads to certain eye problems such as blindness, distorted vision, and blurriness.

By adding papaya to daily meals, people aged 62 years and above can prevent eye-related problems.

Papaya leaves can also help improve sight. It has high concentrations of beta-carotene or vitamin A which is very essential for healthy eyes.

Papaya is not only delicious, it is also a superfruit! Always consult your doctor first and make your own research before increasing your papaya intake. Share your thoughts about this amazing fruit in the comments section of this video.

/dbs