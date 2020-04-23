Kai Sotto in talks with NBA G League—report

MANILA, Philippines—The NBA G League is ramping up its efforts of targeting young talents that could potentially land in the world’s premier basketball league.

According to a report from Forbes.com, NBA’s developmental league has linked up with a number of prep stars including Filipino rising star Kai Sotto.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto has been in the United States honing his skills to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA.

As per the report, the G League has already reached out to Sotto, who is spent his time training at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

This comes after the G League signed top prospect Jalen Green, who is of Filipino-American decent, prying him away from top collegiate programs such as Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, and Auburn.

“They will add more names. The NBA wanted this to be a viable option, but they had to raise the stakes and the investment in the high school athletes. They did that with Green, and it paid off,” said Evan Daniels, the national scouting director for 247Sports.com.

Green is expected to make $500,000 while playing for his new team and is seen to sign a seven-figure sneaker deal, as per ESPN’s Nick De Paula.

Other prep stars the G League are looking to sign are 6-foot-9 Texas forward Greg Brown, 6-foot-11 big man Makur Maker, a cousin of Detroit center Thon Maker, and 6-foot-7 wing Che Evans.

“The NBA G League made a statement by raising the stakes and ante as it pertains to Jalen Green,” said Daniels.