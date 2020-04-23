So. Leyte town raises funds for SAP-excluded families thru music

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Indigents of Sogod town this province, who were not included in the DSWD’s list of beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) need not worry that much.

This after the local government unit (LGU) of Sogod town initiated a fund-raising strategy, through the use of music, to raise money for those who were left out in the list of beneficiaries.

“Musicares” will hopefully do the trick.

Sogod Vice Mayor Jose Ramil Golo said in an interview with Radio Pilipinas Sogod, that Musicares is a COVID-19 fund-raising campaign in partnership with the United Sogod Artists and the local government a means to fight the ill effects of the Coronavirus crisis.

The first activity was already aired earlier thru Facebook live performed by Sogod artists, musicians, bands, and singers who willingly lent their talents for a cause.

Golo, who is a lawyer, said the fund-raising initiative aims to provide assistance to families who are not included in the SAP.

It was reported that of the 10,257 households in Sogod, only 8,466 were listed as SAP beneficiaries, or 1,791 lower than the actual number of households.

The fund-raising initiative is in line with DSWD’s central office directive for LGUs to find ways to help their constituents cope up in this trying time, Golo pointed out,

Interested benefactors may contact the following: Globe: 09276195126; Smart: 09190030428; Facebook Page: Jose Ramil Golo or go directly to LGU Sogod, Vice-Mayor’s Office. /rcg