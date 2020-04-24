Duterte threatens to declare martial law, condemns Reds’ atrocities
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that he might declare martial law should lawlessness involving the communist rebels continue.
The President made the warning in a public address aired Friday as he lamented the killing of soldiers by the New People’s Army (NPA).
“Kaya ngayon ‘pag nagpatuloy kayo ng lawlessness niyo, patay dito, patay doon, maybe I will declare martial law because kayong mga NPA ang numero uno,” Duterte said.
“Kinukuha ninyo ang tulong sa tao pati supply pagkain nila. Kaya I am now warning everybody and putting notice on this sa Armed forces and sa pulis. I might declare martial law. And there will be no turning back,” he added.
