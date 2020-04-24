Bodies found in Zambonguita, NegOr identified

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The two bodies believed to be salvage victims and were thrown in a slope beside the road in Barangay Mayabon, Zamboanguita town were identified by family members.

Police Captain Michael Rubia, Zamboanguita Police chief, identified the victims as Joemar Castor and Arnel Villegas.

Castor was identified by his wife, Ann, while Villegas was identified by his brother, Ariel.

Both victims, whose bodies were found on Friday morning, April 24, 2020, were from barangay Calindagan here.

Rubia, in an interview with CDN Digital, said he has coordinated with the Dumaguete City Police Station to check on the background of the two victims.

“Among assessment gihulog ra na diri. Naa man sila sa bakilid,” Rubia said.

(Our assessment is that they were dropped off here because they were found in a slope beside the road.) /bmjo