outbrain
MANDAUE CITY TRICYCLE TASK FORCE

Mandaue City makes swabbing booths to protect health care workers

By: Norman V. Mendoza - Correspondent/CDN Digital | April 24,2020 - 07:05 PM
Swabbing booths are made in Mandaue City to protect health care workers conducting the mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients. | Mandaue PIO photo

Swabbing booths are made in Mandaue City to protect health care workers conducting the mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients. | Mandaue PIO photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Along with the nearly completed cubicles of quarantine facility, the Mandaue City government is also making improvised swabbing booths to prevent possible contamination during the mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients.

In an interview with Mayor Jonas Cortes today, April 24, 2020, he said, that the swabbing booths would be additional protection to the frontliners who would be taking swab samples.

Mandaue City will soon start using the swabbing booths to safely take COVID-19 swab samples from suspected individuals. 

Read more: Mandaue City logs 1 more COVID-19 case

The use of the swabbing booths to take swab samples will lessen the exposure of health care workers to droplets from people infected with the virus. 

It will also reduce the need for personal protective equipment, which is on limited stock.

Watch: Swab testing booths to protect health workers conducting mass testing 

The Mandaue City government has made swabbing booths to protect health care workers conducting the mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients. | Mandaue PIO photo

The health care worker will enter the sealed booth while the patient positions himself infront of the booth where the swabbing will be performed. 

The samples taken will then be sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for processing.

The swabbing booths will also be disinfected regularly.

The Mandaue City Department of General Services and the City Health Office worked together to make this project possible./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.