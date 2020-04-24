Mandaue City makes swabbing booths to protect health care workers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Along with the nearly completed cubicles of quarantine facility, the Mandaue City government is also making improvised swabbing booths to prevent possible contamination during the mass testing of suspected COVID-19 patients.

In an interview with Mayor Jonas Cortes today, April 24, 2020, he said, that the swabbing booths would be additional protection to the frontliners who would be taking swab samples.

Mandaue City will soon start using the swabbing booths to safely take COVID-19 swab samples from suspected individuals.

The use of the swabbing booths to take swab samples will lessen the exposure of health care workers to droplets from people infected with the virus.

It will also reduce the need for personal protective equipment, which is on limited stock.

Watch: Swab testing booths to protect health workers conducting mass testing

The health care worker will enter the sealed booth while the patient positions himself infront of the booth where the swabbing will be performed.

The samples taken will then be sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for processing.

The swabbing booths will also be disinfected regularly.

The Mandaue City Department of General Services and the City Health Office worked together to make this project possible./dbs