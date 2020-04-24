Mandaue City logs 1 more COVID-19 case

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City logs one coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive case today, April 24, 2020, based in the information posted by its Public Information Office.

The new case is still from Sitio Sili, Barangay Cambaro here and is asymptomatic as of this report.

Patient MC10 is a 41-year-old male and is already scheduled for transfer to the Mandaue City District Hospital quarantine facility.

The new case was a person exposed to patient MC04, who died while admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

This makes the COVID-19 confirmed cases count for Mandaue City to 10 confirmed cases with 2 recoveries and 1 death./dbs