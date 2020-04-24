outbrain

Mandaue City logs 1 more COVID-19 case

By: Norman V. Mendoza - Correspondent/CDN Digital | April 24,2020 - 06:22 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City logs one coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive case today, April 24, 2020, based in the information posted by its Public Information Office.

The new case is still from Sitio Sili, Barangay Cambaro here and is asymptomatic as of this report.

Patient MC10 is a 41-year-old male and is already scheduled for transfer to the Mandaue City District Hospital quarantine facility. 

The new case was a person exposed to patient MC04, who died while admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). 

This makes the COVID-19 confirmed cases count for Mandaue City to 10 confirmed cases with 2 recoveries and 1 death./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.