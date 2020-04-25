501st Cebu Scarif Garrison helps man checkpoints in stormtrooper costumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison stepped in to help in manning the checkpoint in Consolacion, Cebu in stormtrooper costumes.

The 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison is a part of the 501st Legion, an international charitable Star Wars costuming organization recognized by Lucas Films and Disney.

Watch: Members of 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison help man a checkpoint in Consolacion

And they had the perfect idea to ease the stress of people at the checkpoint areas in this crisis situation.

Lawyer Christian Bacus, commanding officer of the Garrison, told CDN Digital why they opted to help in the checkpoint areas.

“This year the 501st decided to raise funds to provide free meals for our frontliners in various checkpoints which started in Consolacion yesterday morning,” he said.

But upon their distribution to the frontliners manning the checkpoint in the area Bacus was approached by the local chief of police.

“While distributing the meals, the local PNP chief, Nino Noserale, and I were discussing about the problems at the checkpoint areas especially the tension created between motorists and law enforcement personnel. We came up with the idea to have Stormtroopers assist during the checkpoint to lighten the mood of the motorist during the inspections as a form of experiment,” said Bacus.

They started their mission in helping man the checkpoints in Consolacion yesterday with four Stormtroopers.

Surprisingly, motorists reacted well to this propaganda by the Garrison and eased the tension at the checkpoint areas.

“We don’t have fixed schedules as it might cause people to go out of their houses and violate ECQ protocols hehehe,” he added.

Stormtroopers are only allowed to help for an hour since it is very hot inside their costumes.

Let’s hope that we can see more Stormtroopers around Cebu and thank you to Star Wars Cebu and 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison for initiating this kind of activity. /dbs