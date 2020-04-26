Talisay City allocates P30M for C-TAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Poor families who will not qualify for the national government’s Social Amelioration Program will still get a chance of avail of cash assistance from the Talisay City government.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in a Facebook post that his administration has allocated P30 million for the implementation of the City of Talisay Amelioration Program (C-TAP) that will facilitate the release of cash aid to families whose income sources were badly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“From what I noticed Daghan kaau na disqualified sa DSWD na guidelines. WalA kadawat sa SAP. Under the C-TAP we will prioritize the people that have been left out by SAP or have been disqualified by SAP,” Gullas said on FB.

However, he warned that it may take a while before City Hall could start to process C-TAP applications because of the need to prioritize the SAP distribution.

Gullas said they also had to finish the distribution of one sack of rice to every households next month before they could finally focus on the C-TAP implementation.

Read: Talisay City households to get 1 sack of rice next month

The identification of C-TAP beneficiaries will still be based on existing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas. These are those families who applied for the SAP but were not selected because of the need to prioritize the more qualified beneficiaries.

“Naa man record ang DSWD so Dili kaau problema ang forms for this. Actually mahibaw rata Kinsa toh na left out because DSWD will have a list Kinsa na left out sa SAP,” Gullas said.

The city’s C-TAP beneficiaries will include the following:

1. A family whose income is TWENTY THOUSAND PESOS (P 20,000.00) and below.

2. Those who are not recipients of the Emergency Subsidy Program under the Social Amelioration Program.

3. Those who are not recipients of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program and Unconditional Cash Transfer.

4. Those who are on a “No Work, No Pay” employment status.

Qualified beneficiaries will be asked to fill up the city’s application form and present a barangay certification of the applicant’s employment status and a valid identification card.