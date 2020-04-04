Families left out of official aid lists can file complaints – DSWD

MANILA, Philippines — Families who believe they are qualified to receive cash aid from the government but were excluded from official lists may now formally lodge complaints.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has put up a mechanism for grievances for those left out of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

The DSWD said these families could file complaints before the local social welfare and development offices (LSWDOs).

“Families who are not in the initial list of beneficiaries may file an appeal with their respective local social welfare and development offices within three days from the start of the payout or distribution of SAP in their barangay,” DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said.

In turn, the LSWDO will submit the consolidated appeals to the concerned DSWD field office for evaluation.

Dumlao also said grievances related to SAP implementation could be coursed through the DSWD Central Office’s Operation Center hotline at (02)16545.

“The Operation Center shall receive complaints and ensure proper referencing and reporting to concerned offices for validation and/or investigation. The concerned office is required to respond to the said report within 24 hours from receipt,” Dumlao said.

Under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the government will provide a cash subsidy to 18 million poor and low-income families most affected by the community quarantine. The grant ranges from P5,000 to P8,000, depending on the prevailing minimum wage rates in their region.

Excluded from the SAP are any family with members who are elected and appointed government officials or government employees in any national government agency, government-owned and -controlled corporation and local government unit; employees in the private sector; retired individuals who are receiving pension; and families with “independent financial capacity.”