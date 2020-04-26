Lapu-Lapu City plans to purchase more test kits to expand mass testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan is planning to purchase more test kits to detect coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission within the city.

A press release issued by the city’s public information office (PIO) on April 25 quoted Chan’s plans to acquire more test kits as they expressed intentions to widen their surveillance.

“With the increase in the number of cases, the Mayor announced that the City will purchase additional testing kits, through the Department of Health (DOH), in preparation for mass testing in both the private and public sectors,” the statement read.

Employees working at the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be given priority in the city’s massive testing.

Chan is also requesting private firms operating in his jurisdiction to require their workers to undergo swab tests ‘at their expense’.

“The City will spend for the swab testing in the contact tracing of COVID positive cases, and testing of City government employees,” the document added.

As of April 25, Lapu-Lapu City has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is the area in Central Visayas with the highest number of infected individuals, next to Cebu City which has 411.

The mayor has also ordered barangay officials to restrict the ingress and egress of individuals by putting up dedicated entry and exit points.

”Street closures are allowed but must be in coordination with the police. In the same manner, all police protocols, or security initiatives must be in coordination with the barangays,” it added./dbs