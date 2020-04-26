Group of friends in Bohol sending good vibes with ‘Banana Boat Song’ parody

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Talent and wit is what this group of friends from Bilar, Bohol highlighted on a short song parody they did last week.

“Ki-Ki and Friends” is what they call themselves and the ones responsible for the viral “Banana Boat Song” parody online.

The group of friends is composed of Geed Manfred E. Suaybaguio, the one playing the melodica and jimbee handler; Bryan E. Lomod, the main vocals, and the one playing the ukulele; and Aeron Paul S. Dapar, the one with the bongo.

This group of friends wanted to share with the online world how they were holding up with this quarantine period.

“We shot this last April 11 in Bryan’s house since it is just very accessible to everyone, it took us only two hours to make our own lyrics to the song and less than 30 minutes during the recording,” said the group of friends.

Their parody is not just a reminder to everyone but most especially those hard-headed citizens who can’t seem to stay put and stay at home.

“Naka huna2 mi suwat ani nga kanta ky sama sa covid, nagka paspas sad ang pagdaghan sa mga gahi ug ulo,” the group of friends from Bohol added.

The parody is very catchy with the very familiar song to almost everyone by the legendary Harry Belafonte back in the 50s.

Since its uploading on April 23, the video has already been viewed 601,000 times with 20,000 shares.

Watch:

WATCH: Let this be our Sunday jam! Ki-ki and Friends from Bilar, Bohol take on the very famous Banana Boat Song and made their own parody to remind everyone to stay home while we overcome the COVID-19 crisis. | Immae Lachica Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, April 25, 2020

