Minglanilla cops have given relief goods to more than 140 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We can’t afford to give one sack of rice or provide for everyone, but we hope the small relief packs will be able to show you how much we care.”

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of the Minglanilla Police Station said this during a phone interview with CDN Digital when asked about their efforts to help the poor families in this southern Cebu town.

The statement shows the Minglanilla Police Station’s sentiments on their own relief efforts, which started during the Holy Week this April where the 40 police personnel of the station chipped in money to buy groceries for 20 poor families affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

As of April 26, 2020, more than 140 families were able to receive relief packs from Minglanilla police, which were delivered to their doorsteps.

Cesa said that since their relief efforts last Good Friday, where they raised P20,000 cash used to buy grocery packs which they distributed to 20 poor families in Barangays Calajoan, Tulay, Tungkop, and Tunghaan, there were more donations from private sectors that has arrived in their station.

Donations included sacks of rice and canned goods which the 40 personnel of the station repacked in order to reach more number of poor families.

Cesa said the feeling of being able to help the poor people in the community was enough payment for the sacrifice they made on their duty extensions after their 12-hour shifts.

While Cesa and the other Minglanilla policemen share the joy of seeing people happy for their small relief packs, they also appeal for understanding to those who did not receive the relief goods.

Cesa said that as much as they would want to include everyone, their resources were limited.

“Ganahan man mi pero di man sad mi dato, and ang mga modonate pud dili man sige kay syempre atoang sabton nga krisis pud ron,” said Cesa.

(We would like to give relief goods to everyone but we are not rich, and the donations are not that frequent because we also have to understand that this a time of crisis.)

But Cesa assured that the policemen would try their hardest to give what they could share with them.

“Hangyo lang pud namo ilaha suporta and pag-sabot,” said Cesa.

(We appeal for their support and understanding.)