Frontliners in S. Leyte deliver baby at checkpoint

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte—Frontliners in a town in Southern Leyte helped deliver a baby at a checkpoint along the boundary of the towns of Hinundayan and Anahawan on April 25, 2020.

In a report from Radio Pilipinas Sogod, frontliners led by municipal health officer Dr. Osee Bryce Amac helped deliver the baby girl of Cristina Epundulan of Hinundayan town at 8:56 a.m. on Saturday.

Epundulan was still seven months pregnant but was bleeding profusely, which prompted her to proceed to the district hospital in the nearby Anahawan town.

But she did not reach the hospital as Epundulan gave birth to her seventh child at the checkpoint with the help of the frontliners assigned there.

Those who helped Dr. Amac were midwife Marlyn Anduyon, and Nurses Deployment Personnel Marc James Poem, Arselita Abad, and Karen Veloso, Volunteers from the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection also helped deliver the healthy baby girl.

The 29-year-old mother and the baby were immediately brought to the Anahawan District Hospital to get more medical attention. /bmjo