PRO-7 ready for ECQ extension

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is prepared to sustain the same police force with the announcement of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City as well as the indefinite ECQ in Cebu Province.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the PRO-7, told reporters in a teleconference on Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, that the police force is resilient and is staying fit and healthy in order to be able to continue serving the public better while under ECQ.

“We need to sustain and work hard so that the efforts earlier won’t be lost for us,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that PRO-7 personnel are not having any trouble with guarding the community, especially since they have reserved officers from the crisis response battalion who are ready to fill in for the absences should anyone fall ill in some days.

The personnel, according to Ferro, are still on top of everything, including their daily duties aside from helping with the ECQ implementation.

Ferro assured the public that the police understand that they are the protectors and the ones who must maintain stability in this time of crisis. /bmjo