Himig Diwa Chorale Alumni of Bohol serenades online world

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Himig Diwa Chorale Alumni of Holy Name University in Tagbilaran, Bohol unites as they aspire to spread joy and positivity through a song.

Chona Asoque, sent to CDN Digital the video they made last week where around 40 of the alumni choir members from the different parts of the world joined in making their own version of David Haas’ “Without Seeing You.”

Read more: Group of friends in Bohol sending good vibes with ‘Banana Boat Song’ parody

Asoque said that she belonged to another choir group in Bohol, but she wanted to share Himig Diwa Chorale Alumni’s way of bringing and spreading joy and to proclaim that God was in us and that all we had to do was to believe and have faith to the greater public.

The video was uploaded last Saturday, April 25 on Youtube and as of today, April 27, it has been viewed 1,802 times.

With the message that it brings accompanied by the beautiful voices of the members, netizens felt blessed the happy to have heard such a wonderful melody.

Danrex Batausa commented, “Nindota kaayo, singing the Himig way,” while Pamela Bon said, “Yeeeyy! Thank you, Lord! Thank you for the gift of music.”

Watch:

“Without Seeing You” by the Himig Diwa Chorale of Holy Name University in Bohol WATCH: The alumni choir members of Himig Diwa Chorale of Holy Name University in Bohol, serenade the online world with their version of “Without Seeing You” by David Haas. These former choir members are now in different parts of the world but are united again to make good music to spread hope and positivity to everyone. | via Immae Lachica Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, April 26, 2020

This is the group’s way of helping lift the spirits up of those affected and those helping to battle this virus, through music, they have been united once more and hopes to spread positivity, courage, and strength the people around the world. /dbs