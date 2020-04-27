NegOr police investigating shooting of man who just received SAP aid

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Police are hunting down the suspect in the shooting of a 35-year-old man who just received his cash assistance under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the national government on Monday morning, April 27, 2020, in the mountain barangay of San Jose in Bayawan City.

Police, through accounts of witnesses, identified the suspect as Menard Subrada, 35, a resident of barangay San Jose.

He is said to be responsible for the shooting of Bugoy Tecson of barangay Manduao in the same city, who was walking on his way home after receiving his financial assistance from the barangay, a police report said.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Police have yet to check on the condition of the victim as of this posting.

Police believe personal grudge is behind the shooting.

“Under investigation pa. Gipangita na ang suspect,” Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office director, said in an interview.

(This is still under investigation. We are looking for the suspect.)

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect followed the victim and without any provocation, shot the victim several times using an unknown caliber of firearm.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot.

According to a witness the financial assistance the victim just received was not taken. /bmjo