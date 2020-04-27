17-year-old kidney patient from Carcar City dies of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 17-year-old boy battling a kidney disease has succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The boy is the fourth case of COVID-19 in Cebu province and the first in this city located some 39 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Quoting data from the health department, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said this Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, that the boy’s cause of death was “pulmonary congestion secondary to acute renal failure leading to nephrotic syndrome, COVID positive.”

The boy, who has been diagnosed with the kidney disease in 2018 yet, is from Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City.

Garcia said contact tracing efforts had commenced to locate the recent contacts of the boy who was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) last April 23.

As of April 27, Cebu province has four cases of COVID 19 with two recoveries and two fatalities./dbs