Eastern Visayas has 6 more COVID-19 cases

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte, Philippines – The Eastern Visayas Department of Health Center for Health Development (CHD), announced this afternoon during a virtual presser that six patients were found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Region 8 from 7 to 13.

Out of 132 samples sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on Friday 6 were found positive from the 92 samples from Tarangnan, Samar, who have contacts with EV patient 6 from the same municipality.

Details of the patients are: patient EV8, 28-year-old male; EV9, 45-year-old female; EV10, 29-year-old female; EV11, 72-year-old female; EV12, 27-year-old male; and EV13, 30-year-old male.

Patients 8 to 11 are all from Tarangnan with close contact of patient EV6 in the community. While patients 12 to 13 were close contacts of EV6 and co-workers at the Tarangnan Community Hospital./dbs