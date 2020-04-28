Doctors to see athletes, coaches remotely

Monitoring the health and safety of over a thousand athletes on a daily basis has become a challenging task for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

To keep the sports agency updated on the well-being of the national athletes and coaches, the PSC, through its Medical Scientific Athlete Services (MSAS), is now ready to provide online consultation and assistance.The MSAS has opened remote consultations for the national pool to keep track of the athletes’ health amid the prolonged enhanced community quarantine as the country comtinues to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSC has likewise made its pool of doctors accessible, both in the MSAS medical unit and sports psychology unit.

These doctors can be reached through their mobile numbers, email and via chat available at the PSC website www.psc.gov.ph.

Among the red flags identified by the PSC MSAS that

need immediate assistance are severe shortness of breath at rest, difficulty in breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, and

cold, clammy or paled and mottled skin.Athletes were also asked to report at once if they have bluish face or lips, have little or no urine output, neck stiffness, high-grade fever with a temperature 39.5 and above.

Over 50 national sports associations monitor their athletes and coaches everyday. INQ