Quarantine measures in N. Mindanao leave 106K workers jobless

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A month after local government units imposed drastic quarantine measures in Northern Mindanao more than 106,000 workers were left without jobs and are now dependent on government food subsidies to survive.

Nicanor Borja, Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) director for regional operations, said many firms especially in the informal sector and shopping malls suddenly found themselves without customers after government advised residents to stay at home.

“Malls suddenly became empty and shops have to let go of their employees,” Borja said.

He said the informal sector like vendors, fishermen and laborers were also badly affected by the quarantine measures implemented to stop the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

He cited in the town of El Salvador, Misamis Oriental, more than 300 vendors, fishermen and motorcycle drivers were without jobs and were depending on government food subsidy.

Borja said transportation companies like the Rural Transit Inc., now only maintain a skeletal force to run its buses.

He said Dole Philippines and Del Monte pineapple companies have also cut back on its labor force after encountering some problems in the delivery of goods at the quarantine chokepoints.

At the start of the implementation of the quarantine measures in Northern Mindanao in March 30, the Department of Labor and Employment said 440 firms closed down affecting 6,313 workers.

The DOLE Northern Mindanao (DOLE-10) also said 186 firms implemented flexible work arrangement affecting 3,606 workers./dbs