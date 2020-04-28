COVID-19 cases in CV now at 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The count of confirmed coronavirus infections in Central Visayas has reached 600 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following the confirmation of 73 new cases in Cebu.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas, in its bulletin issued Tuesday evening, confirmed that 72 new cases have been logged in Cebu City and one additional case in Cebu province.

This brings the total number of cases in Cebu City to 547 or 91 percent of the total confirmed cases in the region.

Meanwhile, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia earlier announced that the new COVID-19 patient in the province is from Bantayan town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

The patient is now confined to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

According to the town’s COVID-19 Alert page, the patient is from Barangay Kabac.

The municipal government said they are now conducting contact tracing and containment measures in the town following the confirmation of their first COVID-19 case.

A total of 451 tests results were released by the subnational laboratory of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center this Tuesday of which 75 were positive for COVID-19.

Two of the 75 positive results however, are not new cases but are only repeat tests of patients in Cebu City and Mandaue.

Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said the repeat test in Mandaue City was that of the female patient in Barangay Casuntingan.

Soon-Ruiz said the woman has remained asymptomatic for 14 days since her first positive result came out hence she was tested again for the virus but still rendered positive for the virus.

At present, the cases in Mandaue City remain at 11 with two recoveries and one death./rcg