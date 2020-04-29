Gwen: COVID-19 breaches CPDRC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has breached the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) with 18 inmates testing positive for the infection.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, on Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020, said the 18 inmates are exhibiting influenza-like symptoms (ILI) and have already been isolated.

Garcia said they are still tracing the possible source of the infection inside CPDRC.

The provincial jail is located right across the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan which earlier recorded over 200 cases of infection as of April 28.

The Capitol-run CPDRC has been under lockdown since early on March 2020 and has ceased from accepting new inmates since August 2018 yet.

CPDRC presently has around 1,700 inmates. / dcb