Lahug records first two cases of COVID-19, Cebu City records 8 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Lahug in Cebu City, one of the city’s largest barangays recorded its first case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Two cases were recorded along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Lahug. These would be the first cases recorded in the area since the beginning of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Aside from Lahug, cases were also recorded in Barangays Luz, Mambaling, Sambag II, and Carreta.

Barangay Luz recorded one case in Sitio Cabantan and another in Sitio Zapatera bringing the total number of cases in the barangay to 164.

Barangay Carreta records another case as well. This could be their second case.

Barangay Sambag 2 recorded their third case.

Barangay Mambaling recorded two cases in Sitio Alaska, raising their total number of cases to six.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) reminded the public to be vigilant. Residents of affected areas are urged to always practice proper hygiene even if they are under home quarantine.

“Always seek help if you are not feeling well and consult our nearest ILI (Influenza-like-illness) cluster clinic,” said the CHD. /rcg