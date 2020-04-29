OFW from Spain not allowed entry in Maasin City

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) supposedly from Spain was not allowed entry in the city after he failed to present the proper documents from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for returning OFWs.

The OFW, who is from Maasin, reportedly travelled by land to the city after arriving in Manila from Spain but his entry was put on hold when the frontliners at the boundary of Matalom, Leyte and Pananawan village in the city found that his papers were not the proper documents required by the OWWA protocol.

In an official statement by the city government, Mayor Nacional V. Mercado said that contrary to his (OFW) allegation that he complied with the Executive Order No. 23 issued by Governor Damian G. Mercado, he only presented a health declaration signed by a nurse and a certification by OWWA that he completed the required quarantine.

Mercado also said that the OFWs should present a letter from OWWA, health declaration and certificate of completion of required quarantine from point of origin and resolutions from provincial and city Inter Agency Task Force (IATF).

According to the mayor, they questioned the documents submitted by the OFW because when we inquired with OWWA Region 8 and his name was not on the list of returning OFWs in the city.

“I am appealing for the public’s utmost consideration knowing that in the light of our current situation, law observance is best for now as our weapon of defense against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Mercado said.

He added, “Rest assured that we will do everything we can to safeguard our right to health, safety and make sure that appropriate attention is being given to matters of high importance.”/dbs