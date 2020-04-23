DOH says 25 infants nationwide test positive for COVID-19; 6 have died

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 25 infants have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) of which, six have died, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

“Meron na tayong (We have recorded) 25 cases ng (of) infants or ‘yung mga (those) less than 1 year old na naging positibo for COVID-19, and among these 25, anim na ‘yung namatay (six have died) and others have recovered,” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

She said the youngest COVID-19 patient in the country now is a 9-day-old newborn in Cebu.

“Aming vineverify ‘yung accuracy ng data na meron tayo pero ‘yan ‘yung pinakabata galing sa epidemiology bureau namin (We are verifying the accuracy of the data we have been receiving but this is the youngest according to our epidemiology bureau),” Vergeire added.

According to the health official, there is still no proof that pregnant women can pass the virus “vertically” to their babies.

Vergeire said infants may have most likely contracted the coronavirus after they were born.

