Isolation of COVID-19 positive patients continues in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the limited space, the Cebu City government continues to isolate the individuals proven to be positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or the COVID-19 positive patients in the barangays with recently recorded cases.

In a series of posts, Mayor Edgardo Labella said the COVID-19 positive patients in Barangay Mambaling had been transferred on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, to the Barangay Isolation Center (BIC) or the Mambaling Elementary School.

There were two cases recorded in Alaska, Mambaling on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Both COVID-19 positive patients are asymptomatic and needed to be quarantined.

For Barangay Lahug, the City Health Department is about to transfer the COVID-19 positive patients to the nearest BIC as well. Lahug Barangay Captain Hazel Muaña-Empleo told CDN Digital that the patients would be transferred on Thursday afternoon.

“Got a call from our health center nurse, anytime this afternoon, the City Health will come to the barangay,” said Empleo.

The village chief assured the residents that the barangay had been preparing for a possible case before the first two COVID-19 positive patients or cases were recorded on Wednesday.

“Last night the Cebu City Health Department has confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases in our barangay. They are currently being quarantined and one is admitted. For the record, the barangay did not have any reported PUMs (persons under monitoring) or PUIs (patients under investigation) prior to this test done by the City Health. In fact, the barangay has done its part by creating a COVID-19 hotline and has actively disseminated information (tarpaulins) /gave leaflets on what to do and what to watch out for during the onset of this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Empleo encouraged the residents to remain calm and cooperate with the measures put up to prevent the spread of the virus any further.

“Let us show our respect and dignity to the persons involved. Let us uphold the patient’s right of confidentiality. Be assured that the barangay will continue to deliver goods as promised, but we will need everyone’s cooperation and honesty in order to fight this battle,” said Empleo. /dbs