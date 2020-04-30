Bohol police director promoted as PRO-8 Chief Director Staff

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol will soon have a new provincial police director.

This after Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal was promoted as Regional Chief Director Staff for Eastern Visayas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro said.

As a result, Ferro said Police Colonel Joey Clarito will be sitting as the new head of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) this May 4.

“Colonel Cabal’s transfer to Tacloban City where PRO – 8 (Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas) is based is in fact a promotion in his career as a police official,” said Ferro.

He added that Cabal’s promotion and eventual transfer to Eastern Visayas will not direly affect the operations of Bohol police as it enforces the province’s enhanced community quarantine.

“I think Bohol is doing well. In fact, they were able to have zero confirmed COVID (coronavirus disease 2019) patients,” Ferro said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, the new Bohol provincial director named, he said, once worked with him when he was assigned at Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Shortly before he was assigned to head BPPO in April 2019, Cabal was the chief of the Regional Intelligence Division in PRO – 7.

In 2017, his group led the arrest of former Bohol Provincial Board (PB) member, Niño Rey Boniel, the primary suspect in the disappearance and alleged kidnapping of his wife, former Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel./ rcg