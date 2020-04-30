Another NegOr COVID-19 patient recovers

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC) has announced that Patient CV28 has completely recovered from coronavirus disease 2019.

SUMC said the patient, a male, was discharged yesterday, April 29, after battling with COVID-19 for twenty-eight (28) days. He was transferred to SUMC in a critical condition and was discharged from the hospital following the complete resolution of his symptoms and after three (3) consecutive COVID-19 RT-PCR tests showed negative results.

“With this happy news, we would like to thank God Almighty for using SUMC as an instrument in restoring his health. We sincerely thank the community for the prayers and support extended to the patient’s family and the Hospital. Likewise, we honor our frontliners, our modern-day heroes, who choose to brave the fight against COVID-19 every day,” Roberto Montebon, the hospital administrator said in a statement.

Montebon also said SUMC is available to all non-COVID-19 patients who may need their care.

“We have assigned dedicated resources and designated specific areas solely for COVID-19 patients and have devised mechanisms to separate them from the non-COVID-19 patients,” Montebon added.

SUMC is the only private hospital in Dumaguete accepting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. There are 3 private hospitals in the city.

Montebon said the safety and health of the patients will remain their utmost priority.

Negros Oriental has so far recorded two recoveries, CV27 and CV28. /rcg