Militant groups to stage ‘online rally’ on Labor Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Militant groups in Cebu will be pushing through with their annual Labor Day protests but this time – it will be done online.

Militant groups in Cebu announced on Thursday, April 30, 2020, that they will be organizing ‘home protests’ among members and participants on May 1.

“For the first time in 134 years, Labor Day all over the world will not be celebrated on the streets. Still, this does not dampen the resolve of workers to forward and defend the people’s rights and welfare,” Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU) said in a statement.

AMA Sugbo – KMU said they will be doing their protests online with participants posting images and videos of their placards and chants on social media.

The group said they will be calling for a scientific and health-focused solution to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, violation of human rights as the country is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), and delay in providing aid for workers who were displaced by the pandemic’s economic impact.

“We must stand firm. There is an urgent need for the Duterte government to provide immediate relief for all workers affected by the ECQ. There are still millions who have not received assistance nor relief,” AMA Sugbo-KMU chairperson Jaime Paglinawan was quoted.

“AMA Sugbo-KMU also encouraged the conduct of noise barrages all over Cebu in their respective homes and communities, and that videos of these be taken and posted online,” the group added.

Rallyists usually go to the streets to air out their grievances but due to the prevailing Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), public gatherings such as protests are banned. /rcg