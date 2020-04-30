3 NPA rebels killed in NegOr clash today

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-Three suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed during an encounter with government troops at 4:05 pm this afternoon, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Barangay Cambuas, Bindoy, Negros Oriental.

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Brigade Commander told CDN Digital in an interview that based on the initial report of the troops from the ground, the 3 casulaties are still unidentified. Recovered from the encounter scene were a shotgun, 2 bandoliers and backpacks with personal belongings.

“Pina-identify namin kung sino ang mga ito. Body count ito per initial report. Ongoing pa ang hot pursuit,” Pasaporte said.

The troops are still conducting hot pursuit operation against the fleeing rebels.

“We assure our fellow Negrenses that your Army in Negros will continue our efforts to protect our communities from NPA terrorist,” Pasaporte added. /rcg