AFP Central Command now has emergency quarantine facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) unveiled its emergency quarantine facility on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Central Command headquarters in Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Apas here.

The facility will cater to the personnel of the AFP Central Command and their family members who may test positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID).

The facility has total of 15 beds, complete with shower and comfort rooms. It will be managed by doctors and medical practitioners of Camp Lapu-Lapu.

AFP emergency quarantine facility WATCH: A look at the emergency quarantine facility of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) inside the Central Command Headquarters in Barangay Apas in Cebu City. | Alven Timtim Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, April 30, 2020

The facility was turned over to Centcom as a contributed project from San Miguel Corporation, the private sector, and government agencies.

According to Lieutenant General Roberto Ancan, commander of AFP Central Command, the project was done in coordination with the higher office of the AFP, who received a proposal from San Miguel Corporation on building quarantine facilities in major camps of the AFP.

“They gave us a plan and we have assigned engineers and some other organizations helped [with the project],” said Ancan.

Ancan said that as of this time, the facility will be available for AFP personnel and their family members first before admitting civilians.

Although ready to cater to possible COVID-19 cases, Ancan said he still hopes no one from the AFP will test positive for the virus.

“This facility should have zero patients,” said Ancan.

The quarantine facility, which started construction lats April 16, was completed on April 26.

Total cost of the project reached up to P500,000. /bmjo