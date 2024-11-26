Rebisco Volleyball National Finals: USJ-R Lady Jaguars get bronze

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars returned to Cebu with a well-deserved bronze medal after finishing third in the Rebisco Volleyball League 18-Under National Finals 2024, held at Gameville in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

In a tightly contested battle for bronze on Monday, November 25, the Lady Jaguars overcame the National Capital Region (NCR) representatives, King’s Montessori School (KMS) of Quezon City, in straight sets, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.

They duplicated their victory earlier in the quarterfinals over the same team, which also ended in three sets.

However, the match showcased both teams’ determination, with neither side willing to give an inch.

In the opening set, USJ-R displayed remarkable composure, rallying from a 19-22 deficit to take a 23-22 lead, capitalizing on KMS’s unforced errors.

Tied at 24-all, Angel Mae Almonia’s crucial counterattack put USJ-R ahead, 25-24, followed by a decisive spike from Alexa Maxine Nuela Lawangon, clinching the set at 26-24.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with the Lady Jaguars trailing early but drawing level at 22-all.

A pivotal return from Mary Grace Melendres gave USJ-R a 23-22 edge. Lawangon extended the lead to 24-22, but KMS responded to narrow the gap. USJ-R ultimately secured the set, 25-23, through a well-executed play finished by Rachel Ann Tecson.

USJ-R carried their momentum into the third set, capitalizing on KMS’s waning morale.

Almonia and Tecson spearheaded an early offensive surge, propelling the Lady Jaguars to an 8-2 lead.

Although KMS mounted a late comeback to cut the deficit to 20-22, Almonia’s crucial block and Melendres’ ace serve pushed USJ-R to match point. Tecson’s final attack sealed the victory at 25-20.

Tecson’s stellar performance earned her the Second Best Outside Hitter award, while Mary Antoinette Cortes was recognized as the tournament’s Best Setter.

Both players of head coach Roldan Potot were also named to the prestigious Select 21 roster, highlighting the top talents from the 10 regional champion teams.

In the championship match, reigning Palarong Pambansa gold medalists Bacolod Tay Tung High School successfully defended their title by defeating first-time finalists University of Batangas in a dominant performance, 25-16, 25-20, 13-25.

