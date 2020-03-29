Talisay’s 2nd COVID-19 patient violated quarantine rules – Gullas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City logged its second confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection on Labor Day.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas announced on Facebook that the patient is from Laray, Barangay San Roque that borders Cebu City and Talisay City.

“A family of 4 living in Laray, Barangay San Roque (underwent testing in which) 3 were negative and 1 tested positive. They were tested 3 days ago and we transferred them to our quarantine facility,” Gullas stated.

While he was saddened about the development, Gullas, however, said that the patient could be facing complaints for violating quarantine rules after they found out that he has been outside his house multiple times despite orders for mandatory home quarantine.

“I am extremely disappointed with the reason why we have another positive case in the city… Bear in mind stricter border controls were fully implemented April 21. This all happened before that,” he said.

Cebu province, where Talisay City belongs, has implemented an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since March 30 and prohibits anyone from crossing between the borders of its territorial jurisdiction and Cebu City, the province’s capital.

But on April 21, the Capitol decided to further restrict cross-boundary travels in the south by limiting Talisay City’s access point to the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) only, leaving those located in Barangays San Roque and Bulacao closed.

Visiting Inayawan, Violation of Quarantine Rules

In a lengthy post, Gullas revealed that contact tracing led them to discover that their city’s second patient is connected to the four individuals from Barangay Inayawan who tested positive of COVID-19.

“Patient 2 went to Brgy. Inayawan last April 18 where she visited individuals of the positive case (there). It was announced on April 21 and 22 that these individuals were positive of the coronavirus,” Gullas said.

“It was only April 28, or 7 days after the results came out positive when she called our Covid Hotline and reported her connection to the individuals in Inayawan,” he added.

The mayor also said the patient went to San Roque’s Barangay Hall sometime last April 25. He said both acts constituted violations of the quarantine rules.

“Tanods and officials that met her will be prioritized for swabbing and testing…We will also file cases for violation of the quarantine law against patient 2,” said Gullas.

On the other hand, Gullas also said he has ordered to place the area where the second patient resided in Barangay San Roque under lockdown.

He added that this development should serve as a reminder for his constituents to stay inside their homes, and to wear protective gear such as surgical masks if urgent itineraries compel them to go out. /rcg