Drug-dealing brothers fall in Lapu buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two brothers with illegal drugs worth P30,000 were arrested by the Lapu-Lapu City police in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Basak, past 8 p.m. tonight, May 1, 2020.

The suspects were identified as Ricardo Dungog, 35 and his younger brother Manuel Dungog, 33, both residents of Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

A police team led by Police Captain Percival Miasco, Station Commander of the Marigondon Police Station received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding the drug-dealing siblings. A drug-bust was immediately hatched.

After the transaction, police arrested the two brothers and recovered from them sixteen (16) sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) estimated to weigh around 4 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P30,000.

Operatives also recovered the P300 marked money and another P300 believed to be proceeds from selling shabu.

According to Captain Miasco, the supplies were old stock and were bought from Pasil, Cebu City just a day before the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine last March 28, 2020.

Police said the suspects admitted to have already disposed of most of their supplies to their usual clients.

Aside from the illegal drugs case to be filed against the suspects, the police are also planning to file additional charges against the brothers for violating the ECQ protocols by not bringing quarantine passes with them.

The suspects are currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Headquarters detention cell pending the filing of appropriate charges. /rcg