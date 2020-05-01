Wakes allowed in GCQ areas if death not COVID-related, says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Wakes can now be held in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) as long as the deceased’s cause of death is not related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Malacañang said Friday.

“Ang pwede lang po talaga ngayon ay yung wake, yung lamay ng patay (The only thing allowed right now is wake),” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview on dzMM when asked if wakes are allowed in GCQ areas.

“Dati po kasi hindi pupuwede. Ngayon ang mga pamilya, basta hindi namatay sa COVID-19 e pupuwede na magkaroon ng wake,” he added.

(It was not allowed before. Now, as long as the family member did not die of COVID-19, wakes will be allowed.)

The government earlier prohibited wakes and funerals attended by family members due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Low-risk areas for the coronavirus transmission, however, were placed under a “new normal” or GCQ starting Friday where some restrictions were relaxed.

Roque earlier said religious activities will be allowed in GCQ areas, but said the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will review it again following some complaints by local officials.

Several businesses like manufacturing and partial reopening of malls are allowed under GCQ, excluding those involved in leisure and entertainment.

As of Thursday, there are 8,488 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 568 deaths and 1,043 recoveries.

GSG