104 cases of attacks vs health workers recorded

At least 104 incidents of attacks against frontline health workers have been recorded for the last six weeks of the enhanced community quarantine, a joint task force said on Friday.

Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, however, assured that law enforcement agencies were making the protection of health workers a priority amid incidents of assault.

“The Filipino people owe to the health workers why we are still standing as a nation and why we continue to believe that we could defeat [COVID-19]. The least that we could do as law enforcers is to protect them from shameless and inconsiderate people who unfairly treat them despite their sacrifices,” he said.

Of the 104 cases, 53 were considered to be “solved” while 13 were classified as “cleared.”

A total of 38 other cases are still under investigation.