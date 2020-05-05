Mandauehanons told to follow Novena, fiesta Masses online

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Because of the threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mandauehanons who wanted to join the liturgical celebrations in line with the upcoming feast of the Señor San Jose, the city’s patron saint, are advised to follow the official Facebook page of the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

“This is the first of its kind that we will be celebrating our novena masses through the digital space, but nevertheless, its spirit in our own homes together with our families will forever remain and be constant,” said an advisory that was posted on their Facebook page.

“Let us help one another in spreading this information and let us be one in prayer of all our intentions through the intercession of St. Joseph. 🙏 Viva Señor San Jose!“

Daily Novena and Masses are streamed live on the national shrine’s Facebook page from April 29 to May 7, 2020.

However, the schedule for the fiesta Masses on May 8 is yet to be announced.

“With the current situation that we are in now, all of the activities specified herein are to be delivered via live streaming here at our Official Facebook Page.”