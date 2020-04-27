9 PUM cops free of infection; report back to work

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The nine police officers who were under placed under monitoring for experiencing influenza-like illnesses tested negative of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), announced this morning, May 2, 2020, the result of their swab testing that was made on April 23.

“Negative, so far kaluoy sa Ginoo,” said Ligan.

(Thanks to God, they all tested negative of the virus.)

Ligan said that the nine, who were earlier deployed to secure Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, were already issued with a certification by the Department of Health declaring them fit to report back to work.

They have returned to their posts in Sitio Zapatera starting on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Ligan said that the nine policemen were made to stay at the Regional Health Services (RHS) Hospital inside Camp Sotero Cabahug that is located along Gororodo Avenue in Cebu City while they were placed under monitoring and while they awaited the outcome of their swab tests.

Wanting to make sure that city police will remain in good shape, Ligan said they will continue to provide them with vitamins.

Electric fans were also deployed for their use during their work hours while the use of their athletic uniform was also allowed for their comfort.

Ligan said that the very humid temperature outdoors contributes to the weakening of their immune systems. / dcb