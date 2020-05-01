Vanessa Bryant honors daughter Gigi on her 14th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — “Play Gigi’s way.”

That’s how Vanessa Bryant honored her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday on Friday.

“Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram.

Vanessa posted a picture of a red band with “Gigi Bryant, a heart, and her on-court nickname “Mambacita” printed on it.

Vanessa said the bracelet will be made for purchase with all the proceeds going to the Bryants’ Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. Just like her father and basketball legend Kobe, who died with her in a helicopter crash last January, Gianna had that “Mamba Mentality” and never held back anything inside the court.

At a young age, Gianna was a promising basketball player as Kobe took her under his wing.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of my SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me,” she wrote in a separate post.

“I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! .”