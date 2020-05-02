Mandaue rolls out schedule for mass testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government on Saturday, May 2, 2020, rolled out the schedule for their rapid massive testing that will run for 10 days, and will target the city’s 28 barangays.

Called as ‘Community Testing’, health officers of Mandaue City said this will help them assess the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission in their area.

“This is scientific random testing of the population to check the spread of the CoViD-19 virus. The more we know, the better we are at combating this disease,” the city’s public information office (PIO) said in a statement issued on May 2, 2020.

As of May 1, 2020, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 patients from Mandaue City, including at least 10 from the Mandaue City Jail.

Mandaue City is part of the ‘strategic rapid massive’ testing to be implemented next week together with the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, DOH-7, and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV).

It will utilize rapid test kits wherein blood samples will be extracted, a deviation of the standard swabbing procedures being conducted.

This is the schedule of the city’s Community Testing.

May 4, 2020

1. Canduman

2. Umapad

May 5, 2020

1. Bakilid

2. Banilad

3. Tipolo

May 6, 2020

1. Tawason

2. Casili

3. Cubacub

4. Basak

5. Tingub

May 7, 2020

1. Cabancalan

2. Casuntingan

3. Maguikay

4. Ibabao-Estancia

May 8, 2020

1. Alang-alang

2. Guizo

3. Looc

4. Mantuyong

May 9, 2020

1. Tabok

2. Pagsabungan

May 10, 2020

1. Subangdaku

2. Cambaro

3. Opao

May 11, 2020

1. Centro

2. Labogon

3. Jagobaio

May 12, 2020

1. Paknaan

May 13, 2020

1. Paknaan

