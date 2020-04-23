What to expect with the mass random testing in Cebu City on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health will begin the mass random testing for the rapid antibody tests on May 4, 2020 in the highly-urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

In Cebu City, the random tests will cover at least 23,000 households from all 80 barangays.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia reported to the City Council that the testing will be done in random and only one person per household will be tested.

Garcia said that if the household member proves positive, most likely the rest of the family will also prove positive to the coronavirus. If the individual is negative, most likely the family will also be negative.

The random rapid testing will be able to provide an estimate to the degree of the spread of the infection in the city.

These individuals will be taken to the barangay gyms to be tested by the City Health Officers. The procedure will require drawing blood from the individual.

The number of individuals to be tested will also depend on the population of the barangay.

In the case of Barangay Inayawan, at least 700 has been chosen to undergo the rapid test. Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo said those who have been chosen will receive a letter from the barangay.

“Dili kini pinugsanay apan nanghinaot ta sa kooperasyon sa katawhan. (This is not mandatory, but we are hoping for the cooperation of the rest of the barangay),” said Repollo.

Inayawan has also released letters for those who will be subject to the testing on whether they agree to the testing or not.

Residents may refuse to undergo the testing and volunteer households may take their place.

Councilor Franklyn Ong, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), said the barangays had been asked to submit the list of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) beneficiaries to the Department of Health.

He said perhaps the SAP list would become the basis for the random testing.

Only Inayawan has released their procedure of the random test, while other barangays that will be holding the test on Monday have yet to reveal their plans.

Ong told CDN Digital that the DOH had not yet coordinated with most of the barangays with regards to the procedure of the mass testing.

He encouraged the DOH to be clear in how the random test will be done.

The first barangays which will undergo testing includes Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Basak Pardo, Suba, Bulacao, Mambaling, Duljo, Punta Princesa, Kinasang-an, and Tisa. /dbs