Mandaue City Jail has 9 new COVID-19 infections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has nine (9) new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of today, May 1, 2020, according the Facebook page of Mandaue City Public Information Office.

All of the new cases are inmates from the Mandaue City Jail.

This makes the COVID-19 confirmed count for Mandaue City to twenty eight (28) confirmed cases with two (2) recoveries and one (1) death.

The new cases are:

•Patient MC20,31 y.o male

•Patient MC21, 23 y.o male

•Patient MC22, 36 y.o male

•Patient MC23, 33 y.o male

•Patient MC24, 31 y.o male

•Patient MC25, 39 y.o male

•Patient MC26, 45 y.o male.

•Patient MC27, 37 y.o male

•Patient MC28, 26 y.o male

The increase in the number of cases is due to the massive testing done in the Mandaue City Jail.

These PDLs are currently isolated at a place within the facility to prevent further contamination. /rcg