Cebu records another triple-digit day of new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu recorded on Saturday, May 2, 2020, another day of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in three digits.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced in a virtual press conference on Saturday that the subnational laboratory here, which is in the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), yielded 124 new specimens that were positive of the virus.

The bulk of the new cases are from Cebu City, with 119. Mandaue City also logged one new patient.

Garcia also said four more repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who arrived from Manila onboard a passenger ship last April 28, were infected with the disease.

“I will not be disclosing the addresses of the OFWs in order to avoid confusion among local government officials and residents where they belong,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

This brings the total number of repatriated overseas workers with COVID-19 to 18 as of May 2, 2020.

On May 1, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) disclosed that 14 of the 220 OFWs are positive of the novel coronavirus.

All of them remain in quarantine in three hotels based in Cebu City since their arrival last April 28./dbs