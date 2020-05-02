Boxing by the beach: Talisay cops collar 9 ECQ violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least nine individuals, including some minors, were arrested in the coastal barangay of Tangke in Talisay City earlier today, May 2, 2020, for either joining a boxing match or watching the game in violation of provisions of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that investigation continues to identify the organizers of the gathering and its other participants.

“Kanang nag boxing sa Tangke gipapangita na nako ni cla. Pag abot sa police Wala nay taw. Na timbrehan na. The police will find the organizer and the people na nag boxing. You will face the consequences,” Gullas said in a Facebook post this afternoon, May 2, 2020.

“It’s very disappointing that these people do not understand the gravity of the situation. Silingan bya mo sa San Roque,” he added.

Talisay City has so far recorded two cases of the infection, wherein one of the patients is a resident of Sitio Laray in Barangay San Roque.

Boxing Match

A two-minute video of the boxing match which was recorded from Sitio Kilawan in Barangay Tangke was circulated online and caught the attention of Mayor Gullas who immediately ordered the arrest of those who will be found in the area.

Police Major Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that the group had already dispersed when they arrived, but they managed to arrest nine individuals including some minors during their follow-up operation.

Gullas said he will have the arrested individuals presented at the City Hall grounds after their flag-raising ceremony on Monday to teach them a lesson.

Pelare said that the arrested adults will have to face charges for ECQ violation.

“As to the minors, we have contacted their parents to let them know this is not allowed,” he added.

Team Effort

Frustrated, Gullas asked barangay officials to also help in the city government’s campaign to make sure that residents stay at home and prevent the risk of infection.

“Kapitan also said he didn’t know about the organized gathering. As I said, police can’t be in your barangays every single second of the day. Dili cla Pwede ang mu bantay Kinsa nag tabanog dha, or nag sugal dha or nag boxing dha or nag pa buyag dha. Tinabangay ta,” he said.

(The barangay captain said he was unaware who organized the gathering. As I said, (the) police can’t be in your barangays every single second of the day. They cannot be on the lookout who are kite flying, who are engaged in gambling activities or boxing or determine who are misbehaving. Let us help one another on this.)

Gullas said that ensuring the city’s peace and order and protecting their constituency against COVID-19 ” is a team game.”

“This should be a team effort. That’s what I expect sa akong mga kauban sa buhat (from my colleagues in government).”

He said that the police, on its own, cannot secure all of their 22 barangays at the same time.

“Lisod sad kaau police Ra huwaton Perme na mu responde. We are a population of over 250,000 human gamay ra kaau Atong police. All of them even watching our checkpoints, all for our safety and the safety of all Talisaynons,” he said.

(It would be difficult on the part of the police if we always rely on them to respond (to calls for assistance). We are a population of 250, 000 individuals and we only have very few policemen. All of them (are) even watching our checkpoints, all for the safety and the safety of the Talisaynons.)

“Everyone must do their part during these times,” he added. / dcb