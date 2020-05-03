Frontliner is Talisay City’s 3rd COVID-19 patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Most fronliners leave their own families to join the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), notwithstanding that they, too, may test positive for the infection.

This Sunday, May 3, 2020, a frontline health worker from Talisay City has become one of the latest confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Cebu province.

The female frontliner turned patient works in a hospital in Cebu City.

She is a resident of a village in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, making her the city’s third COVID-19 patient.

In a Facebook update past 10 p.m., Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, however, said the city’s 3rd patient, PT3, has not been home since April 15. She has been staying in Cebu City in line with her job as a health care worker.

“She hasn’t been home or in Talisay City since April 15. This was the last time she has seen her family. Since then, she has been housed in Cebu City,” Gullas said.

In view of her job as a frontliner, Gullas said there is a big chance that PT3 acquired the infection at work.

Although PT3’s last contact with her family has already lapsed 14 days, the incubation period of the virus, Gullas said her family will still be tested for the virus to ensure their safety.

Gullas added that none of PT3’s family members are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms so far. /rcg