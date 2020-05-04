Northern Mindanao closes its borders as COVID-19 cases rise to 14

By: Froilan Gallardo - Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 04,2020 - 06:26 AM

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — The borders of Northern Mindanao region was closed to other regions as cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive rose to 14 as of May 3.

In a statement, the Northern Mindanao Task Force for COVID-19 said they had closed the borders of the region to travelers under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) conditions.

The agency said only trucks and other vehicles bringing in basic goods would be allowed to go inside or outside Northern Mindanao region.

The quarantine measure would take effect from May 1 to May 15.

“The two-week closure of regional borders is said to give the region an ample time to further strengthen its fight against COVID-19,” the statement said.

As of May 3, the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao said positive cases of COVID-19 cases rose to 14 from 11 patients two days ago.

Health officials found that three seafarers. who arrived at the ports of Iligan and Ozamiz on April 29 tested positive in rapid tests.

A 21-year-old male with unknown travel history was also tested positive at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro last Friday.

Northern Mindanao or Region 10 is made up of Bukidnon; Camiguin; Misamis Oriental; Misamis Occidental; and Lanao del Norte provinces.

The region has nine cities—Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Malaybalay, Ozamiz, Tangub, Gingoog, Oroquita, El Salvador and Valencia.

Northern Mindanao shares common borders with Caraga, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula./dbs