DFA tells passport applicants to reschedule appointments
MANILA, Philippines — Passport applicants have to make an appointment by email before going to consular offices, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.
On Monday, the DFA will reopen consular offices in Luzon except those in Metro Manila and provinces that remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15.
“All applications for consular services, including those to be coursed through the courtesy lane as well as the diplomatic and official passports section, are to be made by appointment via email, unless otherwise indicated,” a DFA advisory said.
The rest of the consular offices in Luzon will be closed until the end of the lockdown, the DFA said.
