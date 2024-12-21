LTO-7 trains over 100 deputized agents to enforce traffic laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In an effort to strengthen the agency’s capabilities to enforce rules and regulations, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has expanded its deputation program.

This was done through the conduct of multiple seminars in the previous months with the goal of expanding its network of deputized agents across different law enforcement units and government agencies in Central Visayas.

In a span of four months, LTO-7 has conducted multiple deputation seminars for over 100 qualified deputized agents, who are expected to be the agency’s partners in implementing traffic laws.

One of these seminars was recently held in December for a total of 20 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) 7 and two from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7.

LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario expressed that the purpose of the seminars is to support the agency’s personnel.

“With the guidance from our LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza, we have conducted these seminars to support our own personnel, and we are grateful for their support of our agency,” he said.

Galario also said that despite his recommendation for these newly agents to be deputized, the chief assistant secretary will still have the final say.

Last October, new applicants underwent a deputation seminar from the office of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

“We also conducted a refresher course for the existing 71 deputized agents of PRO 7 in the same month. This is to ensure that these agents are updated with our traffic laws, including the latest developments in their implementations,” said Galario.

In November, LTO deputized a total of personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group 7 (HPG-7).

According to Galario, they have yet to issue the deputation orders pending the issuance of the agents’ deputation IDs.

“In November of this year, our partners from the Highway Patrol Group of the Philippine National Police were given approved deputation orders from ASec. Mendoza, but we have yet to issue these orders pending the issuance of their deputation IDs that will be signed by the LTO Chief himself,” he said.

As of this writing, LTO-7 has a total of 368 deputized personnel from the agency and its partner agencies. /clorenciana

